1.5 million gallons of water saved per day in Portmore Loop Jamaica

Bahamian government-run Water and Sewerage Company (WSC) says it is inspired to implement a co-management programme, which saw Portmore saving 1.5 million gallons of water per day.

The Portmore Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Programme by Miya Jamaica and the National Water Commission (NWC), which started in March 2021, aims to improve service delivery to customers within the area.

It also seeks to enhance the operational efficiency of the NWC; improve water distribution at acceptable pressures to meet the required standards of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR); improve customer satisfaction, and promote energy and water savings among its customers. The programme was modelled after the award-winning Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) NRW programme, implemented over a six-year period by MIYA Water.

Representatives from NWC and co-management partner MIYA Jamaica recently led a one-day site visit across communities in Portmore with the Bahamian delegation from the WSC.

The visit was conducted in an effort to monitor and understudy best practices and systems under the Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Reduction Programme.

Portmore, which has a population of over 200,000 is currently being serviced by approximately 43,000 traceable service connections. The average system input is just about 42,000 m3/per day of which around 26,000 m3/per day is estimated to be lost (non-revenue water) by the utility company.

The delegation sought to explore Jamaica’s co-management arrangement in leak repairs, leak detection and meter installation.

The group commenced the visit at the NWC Site Office in Walkers Hill, Braeton, then continued to Independence City, Weetham Lane and Cumberland in Portmore before finally ending in Edge Water.

Robert Deal, General Manager of the WSC in the Bahamas, who led the delegation, said: “I was generally very pleased with the level of cooperation and success that NWC and MIYA have experienced in Kingston and St Andrew and are currently experiencing in Portmore. We have had a 10-year non-revenue programme with MIYA in the past, but now we are hoping to learn some of the lessons for co-management.”

Project Manager at MIYA Jamaica, Katherine Paleracio said, “One of the aims of the partnership between the NWC and MIYA is to transfer knowledge.

She said MIYA’s day-to-day operations include training NWC staff so that at the end of the programme there is an adequate amount of capacity building that will enable employees to sustain the project on their own.

“The positive results that Jamaica has received have motivated the Bahamas to do the same thing,” Paleracio notes.

Paleracio confirmed that the non-revenue water in Portmore is mainly due to leaks, excessive water pressure at nights in some areas, overflowing tanks, illegal connections in socially challenged areas and meter inaccuracies.

To date, there has been an approximate reduction in non-revenue water from 26,000 m3/day to 19,000 m3/day, which represents savings of 7,000 m3/day or 1.5 million gallons of water per day.

This report comes after subsequent leak detection and leak repair efforts and the automation of facilities to eliminate tank overflows and regularise activities in eight of the twelve socially challenged communities.

The programme is expected to be implemented in other communities in Portmore, including Naggo Head, Christian Gardens, Back Road and Dyke Road.