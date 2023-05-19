$1.5m in cash and prizes up for grabs in Guinness Sounds of Greatness Loop Jamaica

Guinness Sounds of Greatness will be taking it to the community level for its 15th staging.

The competition, which will this year focus on the next generation of selectors and DJs, will see eight competitors vying for a share of cash and prizes totalling $1.5 million.

At a launch held at Di Lot on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew on Thursday night, Nadine Thomas-Hylton, brand manager for Guinness, said the competition aims to prepare the next generation of dancehall practitioners for the big leagues.

“A big chunk of the prize comprises cash, but the prizes include sound equipment that they need to build on their future of becoming the future selectors and DJs of dancehall. We’re giving them a start as well as mentorship from professionals, so pretty much we’re giving them the platform,” said Thomas-Hylton.

What’s a great night without good friends? Host of Woman Up Isheba Cornwall and friend, Daniel Rhino, were caught sharing a laugh.

The Guinness Sounds of Greatness, which began in 2008, focused on clashes between veterans in the industry. The grand finale is scheduled for July 7 and will be preceded by two semi-final rounds in which four DJs will go head-to-head with only two advancing to the finals for a chance to be crowned the Nex Generation Guinness Sounds of Greatness Champion.

In addition to these clashes, there will be an international clash between Warrior Sound from Germany and Dynamiq from Sudan.

Dancehall Artiste 10Tik performing his hit song, ‘Roll Deep’.

MC and selector Fyahmatic is the Nex Generation Ambassador.