$1.75 billion in NCB shares traded on Monday Loop Jamaica

Investors traded NCB shares heavily on Monday to lead volume movements on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Over 25.2 million units of the stock traded with the bulk at $69.45. That equated to over $1.75 billion worth of shares.

The stock inched up just 1.3 per cent on the day and closed near $70 or its one-year high, but still within the range of its one-year low at $65. It’s the largest trade in at least two years and bettered the 23 million units traded in July 2023.

Also on Monday, Sterling Investments gained 21 per cent to close at $0.018, followed by MPC Caribbean Clean Energy up 19 per cent to $113.93, followed by 138Student Living preference shares up 14 per cent to $217 and tTech up 13 per cent to $2.50.

The top declining stocks were PBS preference shares down 16 per cent to $1,075, Sygnus Real Estate down 8.0 per cent to $$0.075, Proven Group down 6.0 per cent to $22.00 and Fesco Ltd down 5.0 per cent to $3.16.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 3,284.31 points (0.95 per cent) to close at 348,521.68 points and the volume traded amounted to 57,834,231 valued at $2,024,342,858.13.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 3,554.31 points (1.07 per cent) to close at 336,232.35 points and the volume traded amounted to 42,931,286 valued at $1,976,142,956.54.

The Junior Market Index declined by 5.60 points (0.15 per cent) to close at 3,789.60 points 

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.63 points ( 1.01 per cent) to close at 257.31 points and the volume traded amounted to 83,412 valued at $10,689.95.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 109 stocks of which 56 advanced, 32 declined and 21 traded firm.

 

