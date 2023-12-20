$1 billion lost from accounts of bank customers… Loop Jamaica

Member of Parliament for St Catherine Southern, Fitz Jackson, wants the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) to intervene in a scenario where, he said, customers of banks and other financial institutions have lost up to $1 billion from their accounts.

Jackson also wants the central bank to be summoned to a meeting of the Parliament’s Economy and Production Committee to address that matter, as well as the vexed issue of malfunctioning automated teller machines (ATMs), which, he said, is inconveniencing users.

He was speaking Tuesday as he moved a motion in the House of Representatives.

Regarding funds lost from accounts, Jackson said:

A large and growing number of account holders at banks and other financial institutions in Jamaica have been experiencing substantial losses of nearly $1 billion from their accounts.

He said many account holders are experiencing difficulties in recovering their losses and, in many instances where reported losses or portions thereof are returned to account holders after many months, “severe hardships” would have already been experienced by the account holders during the intervening months.

Jackson is also asking the BOJ to consider implementing minimum service standards for ATMs. He made the call while pointing to growing complaints from the public about malfunctioning ATMs that are often out of cash.

Jackson highlighted the insistence of banks and other financial institutions that their customers utilise ATMs, pointing out that many Jamaicans have been forced to rely on ATMs to access their salaries and to withdraw cash for their daily expenses.

“Whereas many of the automated teller machines or their equivalent regularly malfunction, causing inconvenience, difficulties and hardships to account holders. Be it …resolved that the BOJ establishes minimum service standards for the operations of its licensees with accompanying sanctions where none currently exists,” Jackson said.

He said the Economy and Production Committee of the Parliament should move to convene a meeting with the BOJ within 45 days of his motion being read in the House, to discuss the problems/issues that he outlined in his motion.