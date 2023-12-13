$1 million suprise for Port Antonio Primary Loop Jamaica

On an overcast morning in Portland, the students of the Port Antonio Primary made the air ring with screams of joy when it was revealed the school would receive a $1 million gift from alumnus, Michael Lee-Chin.

During a tour of the school, Lee-Chin, Chair of NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) surprised the school population with the revelation that they were his pick for the N.C.B. Foundation’s 2023 Grant a Wish programme.

Lee-Chin, along with N.C.B. Foundation (NCBF) Chair Thalia Lyn, visited the school on Thursday, December 7.

Lee-Chin handed over his NCBFG Chair’s allocation of $400,000 to Acting Principal Terri-Ann Palmer before NCBF Chair Lyn added her portion of $250,000 to the pot.

“I have high aspirations for you… and I told the Chair Lyn that we can do better than $650,000, we’ll be upping the donation to $1 million,” Lee-Chin said as the Acting Principal clapped with joy.

The school she shepherds caters to 607 students in the parish capital and has shown very few upgrades since Lee-Chin attended the school in the early 1960s.

Palmer, who has been with the school since 2006, could barely contain her excitement at the announcement.

“I wish I could scream and shout like the children, but I had to contain myself. I am ecstatic and thankful,” Palmer explained after the morning presentation. “I really appreciate this unexpected gift… as many of our public schools are limited to the funds from the Government. When we receive assistance from the private sector, it is an honour and privilege that we make the most of.”

She listed at least three projects into which the funds could be channelled.

“We are operating in the original container building, and all aspects of the compound need refurbishing. One of our goals is the computer lab. Also, we need somewhere to house our sporting department.”

Palmer further explained: “We have been national champions in football, so we need a structured resource room to improve our offerings to the students beyond football and athletics.”

To add to her happiness, she felt Lee-Chin gave an inspirational talk to the students.

“This morning’s talk speaks volumes… it is a pivotal time for him to visit, especially with what is going on in the society. He demonstrates to our students that you do not have to take on a life of negativity to achieve what you want. [They] can achieve all their goals by staying on the straight-and-narrow and continuing to work hard,” Palmer concluded.

Some students were also gifted vouchers to start their own savings accounts with NCB.