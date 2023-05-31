$1 trillion in building applications processed since 2016 – McKenzie Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
$1 trillion in building applications processed since 2016 – McKenzie

5 hrs ago

A file photo of a construction site in the Corporate Area.

Local authorities have processed 37,577 building applications since 2016 with a value of $1 trillion, 499 million, the Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie has revealed.

McKenzie made the disclosure on Tuesday during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate at Gordon House.

He did not give a breakdown as to the amount generated by each of the municipal corporations but said, “it goes to show that in the scheme of things, local government is in the big league”.

The minister noted that the global construction market is valued at US$12.7 trillion.

“It employs engineers, skilled and casual workers, artisans, and a wide range of goods and service providers,” he said.

“Housing projects cannot happen without local government. Commercial activity cannot happen without local government. Tourism, our biggest foreign exchange earner, cannot happen without local government,” McKenzie added.

The minister shared that a total of 5,945 applications were received for the 2022 calendar year, reflecting an investment value of $264.8 billion. He also shared that there was a 150 per cent increase in the number of applications received for resort developments, with 73 per cent being for larger resorts. There was also a five per cent increase in the number of commercial development applications, with 49 per cent of these applications being for larger developments.

“Additionally, there was a 5.4 per cent increase in the number of large residential development applications submitted,” McKenzie said.

He pointed out, too, that there was no development small or large, that is not subject to the development approvals process and stated that the majority of applications are approved by the local authorities within 90 days.

