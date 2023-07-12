1 year after St Ann jailbreak, escapee held in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Almost a year after escaping from the Ocho Rios police lock-up in St Ann, a 33-year-old wanted man was recaptured in St Catherine yesterday.

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division arrested Jermaine Rodgers of Mile End, Ocho Rios, in what they described as an “intelligence-led” operation, in Christian Gardens, Gregory Park.

Rodgers and three other prisoners escaped the Ocho Rios lock-up on August 5, 2022. At the time, he was in custody for illegal possession of firearm.

Reports from the police are that yesterday, about 12pm, investigators conducted the intelligence-led operation in Christian Gardens, St Catherine, and successfully recaptured Rodgers.

Now that he is back in police custody, law enforcers said her is awaiting his court date.

In August last year, Rodgers and the three other prisoners were discovered missing from their cells shortly after police officers on duty performed routine cell checks about 1am.

Reports then were that shortly after the checks, sounds were heard coming from the direction of the cell, and the police went to investigate. The four prisoners were gone.

At the time, investigations indicated that implements were used to cut sections of the metal gates of the cells, allowing the prisoners to escape.