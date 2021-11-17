10 anti-coup protesters shot dead in Sudan capital, say medics

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Thousands of demonstrators marched on the streets of Khartoum and its twin cities of Bahri and Omdurman, in protest against the military takeover last month. They were met by security forces who fired live bullets and tear gas after mobile phone communications were cut earlier in the day, witnesses told Reuters.

“Three civilians were killed by the live ammunition of security forces during today’s anti-coup processions in Khartoum…bringing the number of civilians killed by Junta forces during today’s processions to 5,” the Sudanese Central Doctors Committee said on Facebook. The group later reported that a further five people had been shot dead, two in Khartoum and three in Bahri, bringing the total to 10.

It added that 70 protesters were injured during the pro-democracy protests.

According to Reuters, protesters in Khartoum burned tires and chanted: “The people are stronger, and retreat is impossible.”

Read More