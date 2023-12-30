10 Cubans spotted at Trelawny hotel taken into custody Loop Jamaica

A group of 10 Cuban nationals were taken to the Falmouth Police Station lock-up after they were held at a hotel in Trelawny early Saturday morning.

Reports are that the police were alerted that the group of Spanish-speaking nationals were spotted at the hotel property sometime after 2:00 am.

The police responded and the group of Cubans were taken to the Falmouth Public General Hospital for screening.

They were subsequently taken to the Falmouth police station lock up.

The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Cuban embassy were notified and are assisting the police in their investigation