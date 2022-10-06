10 houses demolished in Bernard Lodge operation Loop Jamaica

Member of Parliament for St Catherine Southern, Fitz Jackson says a probe is to be carried out into reports that people with documents to show that they were given approval by the authorities to be on sections of Bernard Lodge property were also affected by a demolition exercise that took place on Thursday.

Jackson gave the update in an interview with Loop News hours after approximately 10 unfinished houses were destroyed at the location as members of a joint police-military team monitored the area.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness on Wednesday served notice that structures constructed illegally on lands reportedly captured and sold by gangsters in that St Catherine area were to be destroyed.

According to the prime minister, gangsters have captured the lands in proximity to Clifton and have been preying on residents.

On Thursday as the operation took place several residents could be seen gathered in the area some of them spoke in hushed tones calming that they were not in full agreement with what was happening. There were claims that there were people in that area who had spent millions to construct the structures and had their letters of possession to be in the area.

Holness said the lands, which fall within the Government’s Greater Bernard Lodge Development Plan, will be formalized and owners given titles, he made the statement while raising concern that criminals had captured a section designated for agriculture.