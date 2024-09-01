Jamaicans, particularly women, seeking employment opportunities overseas are being encouraged to be wary of unfamiliar persons who may approach them with such offers.

This call by the police comes against the background of data which indicate that 10 Jamaican women were trafficked within the region last year.

Head of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit, Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Detective Inspector Kimesha Gordon said that “this is the most… we have seen in a long time, and is a cause for concern

She said the women were lured under the guise of getting employment, adding that “last year, all the females who went overseas went there to be employed and found themselves in sexually exploitative situations.”

Gordon said Jamaica, unfortunately, remains a source, transit point and destination for human trafficking.

“Jamaica being a source… means traffickers find their victims here as the island being deemed a transit point which means, when victims are being moved from one country to the next, Jamaica is that middle ground where they transit through.

“Jamaica is also a destination where victims are brought from another country and this is where the exploitation took place,” she Gordon pointed out.

She urged persons to be wary and sceptical of these employment ventures and unfamiliar persons offering them.

“For example, they hear about a job that is available to them in another country within the region. There’s no visa requirement, so it’s easier, and they seek to take advantage of that; and that is what the case was [last year] with all 10 [women who were] seeking to be employed,” the policewoman disclosed.

She further implored persons to conduct thorough investigations of job offers by checking with trusted authorities before engaging with individuals making them.

This, Gordon said, as many traffickers often try to change their modus operandi.

“Their modus operandi may change from time to time. They are always evolving in how they go about things, how they engage their victims and how they conduct their exploitation. Their trends are always changing,” she said.