$10-m Scratchaz winner still in disbelief

A Kingston man is basking in his winnings after purchasing a Supa Rich Supreme Scratchaz ticket at the Acropolis Gaming Lounge in Barbican, St Andrew, and copping $10 million.

Identified by Supreme Ventures as P Williams, a release from the company said he has been consistently purchasing Supreme Scratchaz tickets since its launch earlier this year.

Williams said he was in shock when his ticket turned out to have the grand prize.

“I’m always buying Scratchaz tickets and have won up to $10,000 on one ticket before. I bought the Supa Rich for the first time to try my luck as it’s a new game. When I scratched this ticket and saw the amount that I won; I was trembling! I didn’t know how to react,” he shared.

Admitting that he is still in disbelief, Williams said he hasn’t “really made any plans” for the money yet.

“The only thing I’m sure of is that I’ll be treating my mom and getting her something extra special for her birthday, and I’ll definitely be investing some of it,” said an overjoyed Williams.

Xesus Johnston, CEO of Prime Sports, a subsidiary of Supreme Ventures, was thrilled at the news of yet another Supreme Scratchaz millionaire.

“Since we launched Supreme Scratchaz in March, our players have won over $2 billion in prizes. We continue to innovate and introduce more new and exciting games to allow them even more options to change their lives in an instant.

“Supa Rich is our newest game with the biggest top prize of $10 million, and we’re especially thrilled to have our first jackpot winner. It highlights that with Supreme Scratchaz, players do win nuff, win often and win right away,” he said. “They can look forward to even more winnings with Supa Rich as there are even more $10-million tickets to be won.”

Supreme Ventures said customers currently have a selection of 11 different instant win scratch games ranging from J$100 – J$1,000 per card and have the chance to win up to J$10 million instantly.