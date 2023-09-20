$10 million goal for ICWI Pink Run Loop Jamaica

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) and the Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R) has announced a $10 million goal for the annual charity 5K race, Pink Run.

The run, which is scheduled for Sunday, October 29, 2023, has been a calendar event for the past 15 years, with all proceeds going to the JR2R- the breast cancer arm of the Jamaica Cancer Society.

Samantha Samuda, Vice President, of Marketing, Distributions & HR at ICWI, expressed her confidence that the initiative will receive the needed support to help the JR2R reach their goal.

“We have set an ambitious goal this year based on the increasing demands of the JR2R. Each year, the organisation is called upon by more and more persons affected by breast cancer for support and financing to provide the life-saving treatment they need. It is this growing need that has resulted in us increasing our support and led to our national appeal to Jamaicans and corporate Jamaica to partner with us in this initiative to raise $10 million toward the fight against breast cancer.”

Samuda expressed confidence that this year will be a record-breaking year for the ICWI Pink Run.

To solidify their commitment ICWI handed over a cheque valued at $2,000,000 to the JR2R.

Sandra Samuels, President of the JR2R, who accepted the cheque, expressed her appreciation for the support and love that has been shown by the title sponsor, ICWI, as well as all the sponsors who continue to give wholeheartedly each year.

“We are grateful for the love and support that Jamaicans and corporate Jamaica have continued to show to breast cancer survivors. The support from donors, sponsors, and participants has benefited so many men and women who would otherwise not have been able to afford the life-saving treatment and care they need to beat breast cancer. I am encouraging more corporate entities and Jamaicans, here and abroad, to join in the cause by donating, sponsoring, or registering to participate this year. Your support will save lives,” Samuels said.

The initiative, which raked in $9 million at its last staging, saw over 6,000 participants don their tutus and tall socks to support the cause.

The Pink Run returns with its ‘Family Fun Run: Colour Edition’ theme and promises a bigger and better experience. Samuels noted that “Even though the location remains at Hope Gardens, the route and the village location have been changed to accommodate the growing number of participants.”

She assured that the experience would be bigger and better than last years’ experience.

“Last year, we were caught off guard by the overwhelming support by participants in the final days before registration closed, and we were a bit unprepared for the large crowd. As such, this year, we are putting in all the necessary plans to ensure that all our runners and walkers will have more fun, more parking, and the amazing family feel the Pink Run brings.”

The highly anticipated 5K run/walk occurs each year in October. Globally, October is recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and corporate Jamaica has consistently paid homage to survivors through various initiatives each year.

ICWI has partnered with the JR2R on this initiative for the past eight years and has stamped its commitment to support the work of the JR2R in whatever way it can.

Registration is now open, and individuals, schools, and companies can register through the Pink Run website at www.pinkrunjm.com or in-person at the Pink Run Secretariat, which is now located at Toyota Jamaica, 93 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6.

For further information, persons may contact the Pink Run organisers via email at [email protected] or jareacht[email protected] or by phone at 876-327-9665 or 876-445-9407