10 MOCA investigations of public officials underway — Chang | Loop Jamaica

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is conducting 10 “significant investigations” involving alleged corrupt public officials across various ministries, departments and agencies of central government.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang as he tabled and debated the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption (Investigation and Prosecution Procedures) Regulations in the House of Representatives.

“The matters range from the abuse of position of authority for individual financial gain, but also include conspiracies between individuals to misappropriate state funds for use by them or others,” Chang said.

“Some are considered to be extremely high profile, complex and sensitive, and require “mixed levels of professional investigative skills and tenacity,” Chang added.

In October, MOCA was asked to probe the matter of the “missing” $124 million that was paid to the Cecil Cornwall-chaired Joint Committee for Tertiary Education (JCTE) by technocrats at the Ministry of Education over nearly three years. The money cannot be accounted for.

While she has not been accused of anything, acting permanent secretary in the education ministry, Dr Grace McLean, was sent on leave in the wake of the JCTE scandal to allow investigators to carry out their work.

Meanwhile, several months of investigation by state agencies including MOCA, led to the October, 2019 arrest and charge of former education minister Ruel Reid, President of Caribbean Maritime University, Professor Fritz Pinnock, as well as Reid’s wife Sharen and daughter Sharelle, in an alleged $55-million fraud scheme. Councillor for the Brown’s Town division in St Ann, Kim Brown-Lawrence, was also charged.

Chang told the House that MOCA has, since 2016, conducted 452 operations, made 353 arrests, laid 305 charges, and has had 217 convictions.

“Many of these investigations are important in terms of scope, profile and national security impact,” said Chang, while noting that some cases can be lengthy, challenging and protracted, but necessary.

Chang said that despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, MOCA has continued to deliver “strong operational outcomes by concluding a number of complex investigations”.

He pointed to a collaboration with Jamaica’s international partners that recently investigated and disrupted what he described as an extremely prolific transnational major organised crime group specifically related to lottery scamming. Chang said MOCA investigations have led to the recovery of US$330,000 (J$40 million) that was defrauded from United States citizens between 2016 and 2019 by scammers.

The security minister also highlighted that the independent law enforcement agency has over time targeted and disrupted a prolific transnational major organised narcotics crime group operating between Jamaica and the United Kingdom.

In the area of cybersecurity, he said there are 136 cases involving 136 individuals, arising from 73 cases currently before the courts for breaches of the Cybercrimes Act.

“It is our belief that these regulations will put MOCA on an even stronger footing to achieve even greater successes in the investigation and prosecution of serious crimes in Jamaica,” Chang stated.

He explained that the regulations are a guide to best practice to ensure consistency in the investigation of MOCA cases and that investigations are conducted in accordance with case regulations to the greatest extent possible.

“The regulations are outlined, so the public and our strategic partners would be in a position to know how the agency will be operating as it relates to investigating and prosecuting serious crimes. They operate to hold the agency accountable to an established standard,” Chang said.