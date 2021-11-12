10 primary schools in Clarendon, St Catherine get handwash stations | Loop Jamaica

Ten primary schools in Clarendon and St Catherine received newly constructed handwash stations in time for the return of face to face classes on Monday, November 8.

The handwash stations were constructed out of a partnership with LNG provider, New Fortress Energy and Food for the Poor Jamaica.

The schools in St. Catherine are Davis Primary, Old Harbour Bay Primary, Old Harbour Primary, Marlie Mount Primary, Good Hope Primary and Marlie Hill Primary and Infant.

Meanwhile, the schools in Clarendon are Hayes Primary, Mitchell Town Primary, Watsonton Primary and Mineral Heights Primary. New Fortress Energy also donated hand sanitizers and masks to each school.