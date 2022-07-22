10 things about Shericka Jackson | Loop Jamaica

After winning several individual silver and bronze medals at major championships, Shericka Jackson finally crowned herself in gold Thursday night as she blew away a quality field to win the 200m at the Eugene World Athletics Championships in a breathtaking 21.45 seconds, the second fastest time in history.

Only the American Florence Griffith-Joyner has gone faster with the world record of 21.34 seconds she set in 1988.

Below are 10 things about Shericka Jackson:

1. Jackson was born on July 16, 1994, in the garden parish of St Ann, Jamaica. The Vere Technical High star athlete stands at 5-foot 8 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds.

2. She is trained by the legendary Stephen Francis at the Papine, St Andrew-based MVP Track and Field Club.

3. Started her track career as a 400m runner, winning the bronze in the event at the 2015 and 2019 World Championships and the 2016 Olympics. She has also won 4x400m relay gold, silver and bronze at these championships.

4. One of just a handful of women to have run the 400m in under 50 seconds, the 200m under 22 seconds and the 100m under 11 seconds. Jackson’s personal bests are 10.73s for the 100m, 22.55s for the 200m and 49.47s at 400m.

5. At the start of the 2021 season, Francis moved Jackson down to the shorter sprints and she has excelled since. She won bronze in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics and gold in the 4x100m relay to cement her place among current top sprinters.

6. Jackson just missed qualifying for the final of the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics after a poorly judged semifinal which saw her finish in third place in a time that was too slow to advance to the final.

7. Ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Jackson crowned herself national champion in both the 100m and 200m at the Jamaica National Trials.

8. At 22.45s she has now run the second fastest time ever over 200m.

9. Before winning the 200m at the ongoing World Championships, Jackson had earlier claimed silver in the 100m in a personal best 10.73s behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with Elaine Thompson-Herah taking the bronze for a Jamaican sweep of the podium places.

10. Jackson has been representing Jamaica since she competed in the U-17 category at the 2008 Carifta Games in St Kitts and Nevis where she won gold in the 400m and 4x400m relay and has not looked back since.