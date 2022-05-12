10 things to know about Barbara Gloudon | Loop Jamaica

As the country remembers Barbara Gloudon, the playwright, journalist and radio talk-show host who passed away on Wednesday night, here are 10 things to know about her.

She was born Barbara Joy Goodison in 1935 to Doris (n?e Harvey) and Vivian M Goodison. She grew up in Malvern, St Elizabeth. Her father worked as a chauffeur and mechanic.On April 23, 1960, she married chemist and food technologist, Ancile Gloudon, a native of Port of Spain, Trinidad. The couple had three children, Lisa, Jason and Anya.One of her sisters, Lorna Goodison, is the first female Poet Laureate of Jamaica.A distinguished journalist, Gloudon was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the officer class in 1975 for her contribution to journalism, and with the Order of Jamaica in 1992. She was inducted into the Jamaican Press Association Hall of Fame in 2013. She had also been honoured with two Seprod Awards from the Press Association of Jamaica.She began her career at The Gleaner newspaper in 1953, working as a reporter. She also, simultaneously, worked as a columnist using the pseudonym “Stella” at the Jamaica Star. She left journalism in 1978 and worked until 1981 as the director of the Jamaica Tourist Board.From the late 1980s, she hosted a radio talk show, Hotline, broadcast by Radio Jamaica Rediffusion (RJR 94 FM). Gloudon, in her trademark raspy voice, provided brilliant, thought-provoking commentary on cultural and social issues until 2015.She began working in 1969 as a scriptwriter for Jamaica’s Little Theatre Movement and also wrote the radio serial drama, Wrong Move.In 1969, Gloudon wrote Moonshine Anancy and eventually wrote 29 scripts for the National Pantomime, the last being Dapper Dan in 2017. She attended St Andrew High School for Girls.