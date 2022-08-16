10-y-o injured in Hanover crash that left two dead Loop Jamaica

The Hanover police have confirmed that two people succumbed to injuries they received in a crash involving two Mitsubishi motor cars on the Tryall main road in the parish early Tuesday morning.

One of the deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Claudia Shaw of a St Elizabeth address. The other person, a male, is yet to be identified.

Reports from Sandy Bay police are that about 12:40am, a Mitsubishi Lancer station wagon motor car was travelling to Lucea with three people aboard.

On reaching a section of the road, the vehicle collided with a Mitsubishi Lancer sedan motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The police were summoned and four injured people were transported to hospital where Shaw, who was a passenger in the station wagon motor car, and the driver of the sedan motor car were pronounced dead.

The other individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were hospitalised.

The Sandy Bay police are investigating.