10-y-o Khari Gibson wants to put Jamaica on the map re animation Loop Jamaica

When I grow up, I want to become an animator.

Most of the shows that I was allowed to watch when I was younger were animated. I fell in love with animation then, and even now that I am older, I still prefer animation to live action.

In my spare time, I create my own animations using free software that I find online, such as Pivot Animator and TupiTube.

I am always watching a lot of behind-the-scene videos of my favourite animated shows. I also watch a lot of YouTube videos with interviews of creators of my favourite animations, such as Butch Hartman, creator of The Fairly Odd Parents, JG Quintel, creator of Regular Show and Close Enough, and Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama.

These three creators really inspire me and I love their work. I even asked my mom to buy me Butch Hartman’s book, “Mad Hustle”, and I read it from cover to cover. The book speaks about how you can pitch your own animated shows to Hollywood.

I love Matt Groening’s animations for The Simpsons and Futurama, but mainly The Simpsons, especially the work done in the 90s. I am not that smitten with the modern style of animation he does for The Simpsons.

JG Quintel works with Cartoon Network and I enjoy seeing videos of the offices at Cartoon Network. The place is huge and the offices are really cool.

I also like The Amazing World of Gumball. The creator is Ben Bocquelet. However, I think the animation is all over the place. In the later seasons they changed some of the characters’ facial features, and made other changes as well, which I am not particularly fond of. I believe both the animation and the storyline in the earlier seasons are much better than in the later seasons.

When I grow up, I hope to work at one of the top animation studios such asCartoon Network and make lots of money. I hope I am able to bring back the glory days of cell animation.

Cell animation is the earlier style of animation that can be found in old cartoons such as the Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and some of the older SpongeBob Square Pants episodes. Cell animation is more costly and labour intensive, but I am ready for the challenge.

Animation in Jamaica is still in its infancy, but I know that one day I will be able to put Jamaica on the map where animation is concerned and clear a path for others to follow.

Until I am old enough to realise my dreams, I will continue watching interviews of my favourite creators, learning the craft and creating my own animations in my spare time.

By Khari Gibson Student at Mona Preparatory School