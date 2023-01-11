10-y-o uses birthday cash to purchase gifts for special needs children Loop Jamaica

For most children, birthdays are times for toys, friends, family and parties. This was not the case for ten-year-old Amanda. For her, it was a chance to give back.

As her 10th birthday approached, Amanda could not decide how she wanted to celebrate the special occasion. That’s when she decided that she would use her money to buy care packages for residents at the Bethlehem Home, operated by the Missionaries of the Poor.

“Because I couldn’t figure out what I wanted for my birthday when my mom asked me, and I realized I had everything I wanted, and didn’t really need anything, I asked my mom how we could instead give gifts to kids who didn’t have much,” the 5th grader said.

After Amanda’s discussion with her mother, they reached out to the Home and asked them for a list of items they needed.

“We asked the people who run the home what they needed and I went to PriceSmart and other shops to purchase lots of things like snacks, juices, toiletries, household items, textbooks, crayons, plastic cups and plates.”

The 10-year-old, who has donated toys to the Home in previous years, said she plans to make donating items to those in need a tradition. She said, “The response I got was so good! I definitely want to do it again because I think it’s important to help others who don’t have as much as often as we can.”

Amanda is imploring other children to give back. She said, “You should give back and volunteer when you can because it’s important to make sure we share and not just think about ourselves all the time and it feels good to help others.”

Amanda’s mother Allison Troy said she is “extremely proud of her for always thinking of others’ needs as well as her own.”

“Amanda has always been a very thoughtful little girl so when she suggested donating her gifts from her birthday I wasn’t that surprised. I asked her over and over if she was sure that she was happy to give up all her birthday gifts and she assured me that was what she wanted to do.”

Bethlehem Home is a haven for more than 50 children with disabilities.

The Home was flagged during its last inspection by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for health concerns. Consequently, it was at risk of losing its license from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

Moved by the deteriorating state of the home, the Digicel Foundation upgraded the facility in two phases through an investment of $39 million subsequently helping the home attain the CPFSA’s 12 operational standards and reissuing its license.