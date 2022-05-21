10-year-old Mickayla bats for face-to-face school | Loop Jamaica

Learning is a key to success. Building my vocabulary and learning new things at school are some keys to my success. My education is a very important aspect of my life and that is why I go to school.

What are online and face-to-face schools?

Online school is virtual learning, which means I attend class on my device. Face-to-face school is when I attend school physically.

I think face-to-face school is more beneficial to me than online school, because face-to-face learning is much easier. I can focus more without distractions.

Online school can be very distracting, and I tend to lose focus and not do my best work.

During face-to-face school, I interact with my friends and other schoolmates, which helps me to build my social skills. I am not always on my device at school, and I get the opportunity to participate in physical activities like playing outside with my classmates.

In online school, I could also become bored. Using my device for long hours can weaken my eyesight.

I like face-to-face school better because I enjoy interacting with my classmates. When I am online, I get easily distracted and miss out on notes.

I find face-to-face school more interesting, and I can explore my school and visit teachers. When I attend extra classes, it is easier to do it face-to-face.

I recommend face-to-face school to my schoolmates because in this school setting, I remain focused, and I am better able to achieve my educational goals.

By Mickayla Rhule

Grade 4 student at Mona Preparatory School