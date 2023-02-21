100 days until the official start of 2023 Atlantic hurricane season Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
100 days until the official start of 2023 Atlantic hurricane season Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

100 days until the official start of 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

England first to get 200 at Women’s T20 World Cup, SA last into semis

Real Madrid rout Liverpool 5-2 in CL stunner at Anfield

Opposition stages walkout as local gov’t elections again postponed

Activists urge Ja to nix anti-sodomy laws amid ‘horrific violence’

Soul to Soul returns this Sunday at Spego’s after COVID hiatus

Jamaican economy grew by 3.4% in December quarter

Moon gardens: Designed to shine when bathed in moonlight

Atomica wins Horse of the Year

Canadian Lilly Singh on T&T Carnival: Trinis built different

Tuesday Feb 21

21?C
Caribbean News

…here are the names

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Hurricane graphic

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

It may seem far away but the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is just 100 days away from its official start.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

It is never too early to be prepared or to become acquainted with the names of this hurricane season.

Here is the list of names for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

See also

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season featured near-normal activity in terms of the number of named storms and hurricanes but was slightly below average in terms of the number of major hurricanes.

In 2022, 14 named storms formed, of which eight became hurricanes, and two became major hurricanes – category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

American Airlines apologises to Trinidad’s PM for alleged snub

Caribbean News

100 days until the official start of 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

Sport

England first to get 200 at Women’s T20 World Cup, SA last into semis

NewsAmericasNow.com

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols