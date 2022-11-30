$100 million pumped into new Wendy’s Mandeville location Loop Jamaica

The fast-food options for Manchester residents have been enhanced with the official opening of the parish’s first Wendy’s restaurant, located at the Sovereign Centre Mandeville.

The newest location was commissioned at a cost of over $100 million and will provide 35 jobs when fully staffed.

“The launch of the Mandeville restaurant is yet another milestone for us as we continue efforts to expand the brand across Jamaica”, noted the Director of Wendy’s Jamaica parent company GARA Restaurants, Michelle Myers Mayne.

She added: “Wendy’s is a family brand above all else, and so we were delighted to receive a warm welcome from the residents of Mandeville. We look forward to providing the excellent products and services to which our customers have become accustomed. Wendy’s is proud to be a part of Mandeville’s social and economic development by providing 35 jobs and opportunities for professional growth.”

Wendy’s foray into Mandeville forms part of the brand’s strategic efforts to expand beyond the Kingston and St Andrew area and broaden its contribution to Jamaica’s economic development.

Wendy’s Mandeville is the third restaurant outside the Corporate Area; the other two are in Braeton, Portmore, and Montego Bay, St James.The opening of Wendy’s Mandeville brings the number of Wendy’s restaurants operated by GARA Restaurants to eight.

GARA Restaurants Limited is a family-owned and operated restaurant group based in Kingston, Jamaica.

GARA is led by Myers Mayne, who brings leading industry expertise to the Wendy’s brand, with over 25 years of restaurant experience in the QSR industry.