100-year-old likes to remind others she’s in no pain Loop Jamaica

Vinette Briscoe, who was born in Belmont, Grantham, Clarendon, celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday with a gathering of friends and family members at her home in the parish.

Born to Gersham and Adora Briscoe, she was the first of five children and one of two still alive today. She, too, has five children – the oldest died two years ago.

Briscoe lived in the UK between 1962 and 2002, where she was employed as a factory worker.

According to her granddaughter Tameca Hall, Briscoe used to work at Osram in London, where they assembled the parts that were used in lightbulbs.

“She also used to do dressmaking, and she also made teddy bears. She had been in living in the UK. She visited every year until she decided to return home, and she chose to return to her hometown,” Hall said.

She had the option of moving to somewhere more built-up, but she said she wanted to return to her hometown where she could help others in need.

Vinnette Briscoe’s grandchildren gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday on May 15, 2023.

Briscoe is described as a kind, caring deeply religious person who loves children, is always upbeat and loves to travel.

“Her favourite saying is to remind you that, in spite of her age, she is in no pain,” Hall said.

The granddaughter said Briscoe is one of her sources of encouragement and motivation.

“She has taught me to be selfless. She has helped many of the youths in the community to complete school. She has always encouraged me to hold my head high and never become distracted by the naysayers,” she said.

Briscoe played the church organ for years.

“She has travelled the world and got baptized a second time at the River Jordon. She was an active member of Kilsyth Baptist Church in Frankfield, Clarendon, up until 2019, when she became ill,” her granddaughter said.

Up until four years ago, Briscoe went about her business, doing her own shopping and visiting the doctors on her own.

“Although she is now blind, she still encourages us to help others,” Hall said.

“If she saw a child on the road during school hours, she would question them about why they weren’t in school. If it was due to a lack of lunch money, she would tell them to go home and then come back to her. When they did, she would give them breakfast as well as lunch money,” she continued.

Many people turned up for Briscoe’s birthday celebration, including children and grandchildren, some flying in from England and the US.