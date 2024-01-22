1000 goats imported to boost local stock Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
1000 goats imported to boost local stock Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

18-y-o farmer gets bail on lotto scamming-related charges

Canada is capping foreign student visas to ease housing pressures

‘Satan’ on multiple charges after allegedly going berserk in Sp Town

Khawaja cleared to play in 2nd Test against West Indies

Firefighter remanded re alleged killing of 63-y-o mother-in-law

Farmers urged to form groups

Montego Bay welcomes US$350 million luxury skycraper project

Main Event makes record profit

Real estate stocks soar to start the trading week

JLP criticises Shadow Cabinet announced by PNP leader

Monday Jan 22

22°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Over 1000 goats have been imported into the island since April of last year under the National Small Ruminant Development Programme.

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, made the disclosure during the Hanover leg of the New FACE of Food engagement session at the Grand Palladium Resort in the parish.

“The Government has only brought in 200, so it is farmers who have brought in the other 800 and they are using that to build their herds,” he said.Launched in 2021, the small ruminants programme is geared towards rapidly increasing the population of primarily goats, to increase local production, productivity and the quality of small-ruminant meat and milk.

Farmers looking to bring in goats to boost their herd can do so duty-free under the programme.

Minister Green is encouraging goat farmers to take advantage of the initiative and others through the Ministry.

“If you are into small ruminant goat farming, we can come and help you with artificial insemination to help you get better breed stock,” he pointed out.

The Ministry’s New FACE of Food campaign is geared towards driving food security, agribusiness development, climate change technologies, and export expansion.

The Ministry has been embarking on island-wide engagement sessions to sensitise farmers and other stakeholders about the campaign.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

18-y-o farmer gets bail on lotto scamming-related charges

Caribbean News

Canada is capping foreign student visas to ease housing pressures

Jamaica News

‘Satan’ on multiple charges after allegedly going berserk in Sp Town

More From

Jamaica News

Trelawny man returning from grave digging dies in car crash

A Trelawny man died from injuries he sustained when the motorcar he was driving overturned while he was returning home from a grave digging exercise in the parish on Saturday.
The deceased has been

Jamaica News

See also

Five held, three guns bagged after shooting in Old Harbour Bay

Five persons, including three juveniles and a female, are now in the custody of the Old Harbour police in St Catherine after three guns were found in a car in which they were traveling.
Accord

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Cops rubbish claims of ‘cover-up’ in Silvera murder probe

Legal woes deepening for husband charged with wife’s death

Jamaica News

Female security guard cut down in St Mary gun attack

Police investigators have launched a manhunt for a gunman who shot and killed a female security guard after invading her house in Broadgate, St Mary on Saturday night.
The deceased is 34-year-old

Jamaica News

‘Nothing personal’ says Cousins regarding plans to replace Purcell

“It is nothing personal”.
That is the declaration of the Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Lothan Cousins, regarding the party’s decision to repl

Business

Montego Bay welcomes US$350 million luxury skycraper project

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described The Pinnacle, a US$350-million sky-scraping luxury residential resort investment project unveiled in Montego Bay as a game changer that will bring “a new le

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols