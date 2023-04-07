10,000 businesses to benefit from gov’t JAM-DEX incentive programme Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Jamaican government’s consumer incentive programme is essential to encourage consumers to support JAM-DEX businesses and develop the habit of paying with Lynk, according to Lynk’s Chief Growth Officer, Denise Williams.

Lynk, is urging businesses to sign up for its new LYNKBIZ merchant platform, following the Jamaican government’s announcement of a new $25,000 incentive programme for businesses that accept Jamaica’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), JAM-DEX.

Lynk is currently the only authorised wallet provider for the distribution of JAM-DEX, and it will facilitate the incentive programme for businesses.

Business owners can qualify for the incentive by registering for LYNKBIZ with their Business Registration Certificate, proof of any local bank account, and a valid Tax Compliance Certificate.

In addition, Lynk users who use the platform to pay at JAM-DEX merchants will receive a two per cent cashback on qualifying purchases, which will be issued at the end of each month via the Lynk consumer app.

“The JAM-DEX incentive programme will create an opportunity for 10,000 small businesses to step into the digital economy and by extension, participate in the formal economy. Lynk creates a unique opportunity for growth as it links the banked and unbanked to allow for seamless peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions,” Williams said.

“Bank of Jamaica is excited about this initiative which is being led by the Ministry of Finance and the impact that it will have on Jamaicans as we progress to a digital economy. JAM-DEX facilitates greater financial inclusion, which will improve the lives of so many Jamaicans who are currently excluded from the financial system. It also provides a safe, convenient, and secure means of making payments and transfers,” said Natalie Haynes, BOJ Deputy governor with responsibility for the Banking and Currency Operations and Financial Markets Infrastructure Divisions.

