$100,000 in prizes await winners of Christmas pajama competition Loop Jamaica

In the bustling world of e-commerce, DSANZ Jamaica stands out as more than just an online speciality store—it’s a brand with a mission to elevate the power and value of family.

To that end, DSanz said it is giving the “gift of presence” this Christmas by rewarding families with gifts that allow them to spend even more time experiencing the magic of the season together and creating memories that last a lifetime.

The company’s annual matching pajama competition, which has become a trendy holiday tradition, was conceived in December 2018 by founder Demile Harriott and her desire to create her festive family photoshoot featuring matching PJs.

However, she found that suitable options were not available locally so she set about filling that void in the marketplace.

Harriott explains that the competition, which runs until December 31, is not merely a marketing strategy.

“The DSANZ family is big on giving back, and we recognise that our brand’s success is contingent on the continued support from our customer base. This competition is our way to thank our amazing customers for their loyalty and support while highlighting our brand proposition of providing products and services that bring families together all year long, not just at Christmas,” she said.

“When I look around at the social ills we experience daily, I strongly believe that many of our problems can be fixed if we get it right at home. This competition promotes family unification as a solution, providing people with a sense of belonging and purpose greater than themselves,” Harriott added.

The competition isn’t just about winning; it’s about fostering a sense of community and shared values by creating a space where families can connect beyond the digital realm of online shopping.

With over 30 styles from its catalogue to choose from, DSANZ invites participants, including those from across the globe, to dive into the joyous experience of dressing alike during the festive season, share their stories, and contribute to a virtual tapestry of shared experiences that highlight the importance of family bonds.

“At DSANZ, we promote families coming together all year long, but Christmas is particularly important to us because it serves as a special time for families worldwide. We encourage everyone to participate and make their holiday season even more magical by starting their own family Christmas tradition of dressing up in matching Christmas PJs. This is an amazing way to celebrate the warmth and togetherness it brings!” Harriott shared.

Prizes for the competition were selected to acknowledge the unique contributions of each parent, from spa packages that provide well-deserved relaxation for moms to car care packages expressing gratitude for dads.

Family getaway vouchers valued at $100,000 and curated gift certificates round out the prize baskets, allowing families to choose experiences that resonate with their tastes and practical needs.

DSANZ encourages participants to share their family photos on their social media pages (@dsanz_jamaica). The winner will be determined by the most likes on January 7, 2024.