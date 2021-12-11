$100M contract awarded to upgrade Clarendon Parish Court | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Justice on Friday signed a contract valued at $100 million to upgrade and renovate the facilities at the Clarendon Parish Court.

The contract was awarded to Geecho Consultants and Construction Limited.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony held at the ministry’s headquarters in St Andrew, Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck reinforced the ministry’s commitment to improve the facilities of justice institutions across the island.

“Renovation works of the Clarendon Parish Court will include installation of an elevator to support improved access for the physically challenged [and] construction of an additional public bathroom,” Chuck said. Upgrades to the court building will also include the retiling of walkways and corridors; installation of additional water storage capacity and improving water and sewage lines; improvement of electrical services; provision of security systems; external and internal painting and installation of air conditioning units.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, welcomed the announcement to upgrade the court’s facilities and highlighted that a key component of achieving an improved court system involves ensuring that the island’s courts are equipped with modern amenities.

“The Clarendon Parish Court is one of the better performing parish courts and has contributed significantly to meet our objective of disposing of cases within 24 months of the point of entry into the court,” Sykes said.