101 people killed in traffic accidents in the July-Sept quarter – RSU Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
101 people killed in traffic accidents in the July-Sept quarter – RSU

1 hrs ago

There were 101 roads deaths recorded in the July to September quarter with the parish of St Catherine recording the highest number of fatalities with 17.

This is according to the latest statistics released on Friday by the Ministry of Transport’s Road Safety Unit (RSU).

Westmoreland has the second-highest number of fatalities during the three-month period with 15. This was followed by St Andrew with 14, Clarendon and Trelawny with ten each and St Ann with eight.

St James and Hanover were next with both parishes recording seven road deaths during the quarter while St Elizabeth and Kingston had four each. Portland and Manchester each recorded two road deaths between July and September while St Thomas had one death. St Mary was the safest parish with not a single traffic fatality recorded during the period under review. Of note is that the three eastern parishes of Portland, St Mary and St Thomas had only three deaths among them.

Meanwhile, up to last Friday, 356 people had perished on the nation’s roads as a result of 309 fatal collisions. The number includes 107 motorcyclists, 69 pedestrians and 50 private motor car passengers.

The RSU has stated that 86 per cent of road traffic victims to date are males with 14 per cent being females. It said the main cause of fatalities was proceeding at excessive speed with no regard to road conditions.

