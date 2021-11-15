102 COVID-19 cases recorded locally; two new deaths | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 102 COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon in Jamaica.

This is while two COVID-19 deaths occurred in August and November, and were recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,329.

The deceased are a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, and an 89-year-old female from Westmoreland.

There were 253 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 60,847.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,311.

Notably, the island recorded a 8.1 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 55 are males and 47 are females, with ages ranging from one to 78 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (29), St Ann (26), St Catherine (20), St Thomas (11), St James (three), Clarendon (two), St Elizabeth (two), Manchester (two), Westmoreland (two), St Mary (two), Trelawny (two), and Hanover (one).

There are 51 moderately ill patients, 31 severely ill patients and 14 critically ill patients among 1,027 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 201 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.