102 COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, one more death | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 102 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon in Jamaica.

This is while one COVID-19 death occurred on November 20, and was recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,359.

The deceased is a 91-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

There were 116 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 61,836.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,807.

Notably, the island recorded a 7.5 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 65 are females and 37 are males, with ages ranging from two to 98 years.

The case count was made up of St Mary (24), Kingston and St Andrew (23), St Catherine (12), St Ann (12), Clarendon (eight), Trelawny (six), St James (five), St Elizabeth (three), Hanover (two), St Thomas (two), Manchester (two), Westmoreland (two), and Portland (one).

There are 44 moderately ill patients, 17 severely ill patients and seven critically ill patients among 894 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 190 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.