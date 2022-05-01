104 new COVID cases, two deaths, 12.6 per cent positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate stood at 12.6 per cent amid 104 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from February to April were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,966.

A 54-year-old man from St Catherine and an 86-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 143 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 83,623.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 130,166.

Notably, the 12.6 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 56 are females and 48 are males, with ages ranging from three months to 89 years.

The case count was made up of St James (30), Westmoreland (19), Kingston and St Andrew (15), St Catherine (15), St Ann (eight), Manchester (five), St Mary (four), St Elizabeth (four), Trelawny (two), Clarendon (one), and Hanover (one).

There are seven moderately ill patients and two critically ill patients among 729 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are now 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalised locally.