105 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes – RSU Loop Jamaica

The Island Traffic Authority and the Ministry of Transport’s Road Safety Unit (RSU) are reporting that 105 motorcyclists have perished in motor vehicle crashes up to Friday, October 13.

This is just three fewer than the 108 who died on the nation’s roads in 2022, and with more than two months left in the year. The traffic authorities have said that more than 90 per cent of the motorcyclists who were killed in a crash, were not wearing a helmet.

Meanwhile, the RSU is reporting that motorcyclists represent the category of road users with the highest fatality rate this year. It said 33 per cent of the 317 road users killed up to October 13, were motorcyclists.

The RSU is also reporting that the 317 road deaths resulted from 294 fatal crashes. Of note is that fatal crashes are down nine per cent, while fatalities have decreased by 14 per cent resulting in 28 fewer accidents and 52 fewer fatalities.

The RSU said fatalities projection as at the second quarter projects a decrease of seven per cent when compared with 2022.

In the meantime, the Unit has highlighted that pedestrians currently account for 20 per cent of all road users killed as of October 13, private motor vehicle drivers make up 18 per cent; while private motor vehicle passengers account for nine per cent.

The category of road users deemed most vulnerable – (pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders) combined, account for 62 per cent of the road users killed as of October 13.

The RSU said males and females account for 89 per cent and 11 per cent respectively of the road fatalities as of that date.