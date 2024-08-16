106 people fatally shot by cops since start of year, 16 cases August

106 people fatally shot by cops since start of year, 16 cases August
Jamaica News

INDECOM probing several of the incidents

Loop News

3 hrs ago

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is reporting that year to date, one hundred and six (106) persons have been shot and killed by the security forces, of which sixteen (16) were fatally shot in August.

The latest set of probe is  three separate police fatal shooting incidents, resulting in the death of four men.

The incidents occurred on August 14 in Clarendon and Trelawny and a double fatal shooting on August 15 in St Thomas. 

Clarendon

This incident is in relation to the fatal shooting of Steve Smith on August 14, 2024. The police report that a team of fifteen police officers were dispatched to the Osbourne Store area in Clarendon in search of a person of interest. During the search it is alleged that the person of interest was seen, and he attempted to disarm an officer of his weapon. During the tussle, two officers reported that they fired at the man. He was taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries, and pronounced dead. No firearm was reported as recovered from this incident scene.

Trelawny

This incident is in relation to the fatal shooting of 32 year old Patrick Mayne, in Rock Spring, Warsop in Trelawny on August 14. The police reported that they went on a targeted search to execute a warrant and capture a wanted man. It is alleged that the man fired at the officers who returned fire in response. One firearm was reported as recovered from the incident.

St Thomas

On August 15, the police attended upon a report of an armed robbery at a store in Poormans Corner, St. Thomas. The owner reported that he had been confronted by armed gunmen at his store and was involved in a shooting incident in which one man was killed. Subsequently, the police went in pursuit of a vehicle with men who were alleged to have been involved in the robbery. It is reported that the police team came upon the vehicle and there was a further armed confrontation in which two men were shot and fatally wounded and two other men allegedly escaped. One firearm was reported as recovered from the incident. The two deceased men remain unidentified at this time.

All the incident scenes were examined, processed and evidential material recovered from each incident scene were packaged. The hands of the deceased men were swabbed for DNA testing and their bodies were photographed and sealed, pending post mortem examinations.

Initial accounts of the incidents were provided by the concerned officers.

INDECOM reminds the public, of the importance of independent information in the investigative process, and where photos, videos, or information is available in incidents involving members of the Security Forces, it should be made available and shared with INDECOM. This information should be shared via INDECOM’s new WhatsApp number (876)553-0000 or persons may contact the office of the Commission at 876-968-1932 or 876-968-8875.

