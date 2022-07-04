107 new COVID cases, four deaths, 19% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 107 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred in February were recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,144.

A 77-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 79 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,207.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,347.

Notably, the island recorded a 19 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 63 are females and 44 are males, with ages ranging from 69 days to 99 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (36), St Catherine (33), St Elizabeth (six), St James (six), St Thomas (five), Manchester (four), Westmoreland (four), Trelawny (three), St Ann (three), Clarendon (two), Hanover (two), St Mary (two), and Portland (one).

There are 19 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,380 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.