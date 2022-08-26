109 new COVID cases, 2 deaths, 22.8% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 109 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from April to September 2021 were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,241.

An 81-year-old woman from St Mary and an 84-year-old woman from St Catherine are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 61 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,159.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 149,327.

Notably, the island recorded a 22.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 57 are females and 52 are males, with ages ranging from seven months to 94 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (28), St Ann (17), St Catherine (11), St James (nine), Manchester (nine), Clarendon (eight), St Mary (six), Hanover (four), St Thomas (three), St Elizabeth (two), and Westmoreland (two).

There are 24 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 1,315 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 111 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.