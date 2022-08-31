11.7% COVID-positivity rate; 35 new cases, no death recorded Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
11.7% COVID-positivity rate; 35 new cases, no death recorded
Jamaica News
Coronavirus
Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 11.7 per cent amid 35 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,254.

However, the deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 97 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,611.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 149,798.

Notably, the 11.7 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 19 are females and 16 are males, with ages ranging from one to 98 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (15), St Catherine (five), Clarendon (four), St Elizabeth (three), Manchester (two), Westmoreland (two), St Ann (two), St James (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 26 moderately ill patients, eight severely ill patients and six critically ill patients among 1,091 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 130 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

