11 crashes, 12 dead in first two weeks of New Year Loop Jamaica

Twelve people have been killed in eleven fatal crashes since the start of the year.

This is according to the Road Safety Unit (RSU) which is located in the Island Traffic Authority.

While still early in the new year, of note is that fatalities and fatal crashes have each decreased by 45 per cent when compared with the similar period in 2023. The RSU said fatalities for 2024 are projected to decrease by two per cent when compared with 2023 when a total of 425 people were killed in 384 fatal crashes.

So far, motorcyclists account for 50 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year; pedestrians account for 25 per cent; private motor vehicle drivers account for 17 per cent; and private motor vehicle passengers account for eight per cent.

Vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders) account for 75 per cent of the road users killed since January 1. Males make up 83 per cent of all victims with females accounting for the remaining 17 per cent.