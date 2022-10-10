11 mental health tips: We all have our limits Loop Jamaica

You must take care of your mental health constantly and consistently.

This crucial message is coming today, October 10, as countries around the world join with the World Health Organization (WHO) to recognise World Mental Health Day. The 2022 theme set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority‘.

What’s good enough for you is great

Now firstly, before delving into the tips, human beings need to understand that all tips won’t work for everybody and what works for you may not work for your loved one.

The Mental Health Federation in the United Kingdom (UK) says protecting our mental health is easier than you might think.

“We can all do it every day, and with simple activities that help us feel okay, we’re better able to cope with life.

It’s a bit like brushing your teeth daily – important in preventing problems. It’s the same for our mental health. It can also be fun!

Each of our tips has been created to help us look after our mental health, and, importantly, each is backed up by evidence from research, including the Mental Health Foundation’s ground-breaking study.

Our tips will be easier for some and harder for others. Why not give them a try and see which ones suit you best?

Trying new things can sometimes feel uncomfortable, but they usually get easier the more we practise them. One thing to remember: none of us is perfect. We all have our limits. What’s good enough for you is great.”

Here are 11 tips backed by research distributed by the UK’s Mental Health Federation:

Learn to understand and manage your feelingsGet closure to natureGet more from your sleepBe aware of using drugs and or alcohol to cope with difficult feelingsTalk to someone you trust for supportKeep movingBe kind and help create a better worldTry to make the most of you money and get help with debt problemsPlan things to look forward toEat healthy foodBe curious and open-minded to new experiences

Click this link to download the Best Mental Health Tips booklet which explains how you can go about following the tips – https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/sites/default/files/2022-07/mhf-our-best-ever-mental-health-tips-backed-by-research_0.pdf