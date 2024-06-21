11 newborns safe after fire at Mandeville Hospital

11 newborns safe after fire at Mandeville Hospital
The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) is reporting that all newborns on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Mandeville Regional Hospital (MRH) in Manchester are safe following a minor fire at the facility on Friday morning.

In a statement on Friday, CEO for the MRH, Alwyn Miller, explained that about 3:45 am, staff members were alerted by smoke coming from a ward which houses the NICU.

“Investigations revealed that smoke was coming from an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) device, which resulted in a minor fire,” the statement said.

The fire department was contacted, and the fire was extinguished.

“Staff members immediately removed the 11 neonates (newborns) and relocated them to an appropriate area of the paediatric ward,” SRHA said.

It added that “Following an assessment, all newborns and staff members are safe”.

The SRHA said the facility has assessed the situation and it is being rectified. Usage of the area is to resume before the end of the day.

