11 questions with ‘Top Prize’ deejay Alkaline Loop Jamaica

Perhaps you’ve seen the impressionable video clip of a young, ambitious Earlon Bartley, a contestant on a previous episode of Junior School’s Challenge Quiz.

The one-minute video posted on social media – shows the Mico Practising Primary & Junior High School student speaking of his future plans – which left some fans surprised.

Other social media users were left asking questions as they would, later on, come to witness the entertainer growing up to lay down a new set of rules in the music industry.

One such feat involves the release of his latest album Top Prize. Just before the release, the Ocean Wave singer answered a few questions about the album.

Now, with the interwebs’ current fascination with the artiste, the timing is perfect to share another set of responses – directly related to Top Prize.

Loop Lifestyle (LL): Why was the album coined Top Prize?

Earlon ‘Alkaline’ Bartley (EB): It’s like when you win a competition you get a prize; the top prize. [I’m] basically showcasing victory against all odds… so, we just focusing on the top prize ‘cuz we nah stop rise.

LL:What are some of the topics/interests explored on the album?

EB: Everything from mediation while bunnin’ a spiff to easy tracks. From crazy vibes to conscious songs, and, of course, chune for the girls ‘dem to dance, get rich and make money; it’s a variety of songs.

LL:Are there any tracks that you connect with more emotionally?

EB: All of them, they’re [all] special to me.

LL:What does Top Prize represent/mean to you?

EB: Achievement and being grateful for the opportunities given and lessons learnt along the way. It’s like the ultimate prize cuz experience teaches wisdom.

LL:What did you enjoy the most?

EB: Recording the entire process and revisiting it.

LL:Which track from the album do you play more?

EB: Everything.

LL:Describe your creative process for the album?

EB: Me get inna me zone and turn up the riddim and connect with the beat and talk my mind.

LL:How would you describe the sound of the new album?

EB: Soul jam.

LL: Are you happy with the final product?

EB: Yeah man and once the fans ‘dem happy… [laughs], me did wah put more chune but manager say next album.

LL: What can Alkaline fans present, and future expect from this new album?

EB: Song ‘dem bad as usual and me fans ‘dem will like it.

LL: How have you evolved since the release of your previous works?

EB: It’s the same me just more mature like anybody else.