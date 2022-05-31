11 witnesses missing? Cops search for St Ann citizens for June 1 case | Loop Jamaica

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating several witnesses who are vital to a case currently before the St Ann Parish Court.

The witnesses are from St Ann: Elaine Ballysingh of Lumsden District section of the mentioned parish, St Ann Kevin Watkins of Belleview, St Ann, and Dwayne Hyde of Dam Head.

The other witnesses all from the Steer Town section of St Ann are: Ricardo McDermott, Aaron Brown, Jerdane Whyte, Ricardo Riley, Ricardo Matthews otherwise called ‘Staff’, Leon Ellis, Natalee Miller, Molly Daysate, Lorraine Whitchock

These witnesses are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 01.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the Inspectorate and Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau at 876-922-3359, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.