11-y-o boy dead after being found in a fridge in Harbour View | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
11-y-o boy dead after being found in a fridge in Harbour View | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr

87 per cent of students who took PEP placed in schools of choice

Municipalities to get $140m for hurricane preparedness

Canada, Costa Rica qualify for Women’s World Cup

Hip-Hip-Hooray for Hennessy lovers!

135 new COVID cases, five deaths, 17.9% positivity rate recorded

Celebrity designer accused of smuggling crocodile handbags

11-y-o boy dead after being found in a fridge in Harbour View

Senior and Wheatle take top prizes at JABBFA National Championships

Young ‘Turks’ now charged with murder

Saturday Jul 09

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

Police near the scene in Harbour View where the little boy was in a fridge on Friday evening, and was later pronounced dead.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police are now processing a crime scene after an 11-year-old boy died after being found in a refrigerator in the ‘Coast to Coast’ area of Harbour View in the Corporate Area on Friday evening.

Residents of the area said the boy’s siblings were reportedly playing a game, during which they seemingly locked the 11-year-old in the fridge, and he is believed to have suffocated inside.

The deceased has been identified as Dante Johnson.

The police have confirmed the incident, indicating that the child was found inside the fridge, and was later pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

So far, there has been no comment from the police on the actual likely circumstances which resulted in the child’s death.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr

Jamaica News

87 per cent of students who took PEP placed in schools of choice

Jamaica News

Municipalities to get $140m for hurricane preparedness

More From

Jamaica News

BLESSINGS! Missing four-year-old Melania Morgan has ‘returned home’

The High Alert and search that were on for four-year-old Melania Morgan, a student of Dulwich Avenue, St Andrew, who went missing on Monday, June 27, are no more.
Thankfully, she is back home, the

See also

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Business

Hendrickson sells Knutsford Court Hotel to Novamed

Hotelier Kevin Hendrickson has announced the sale of the Knutsford Court Hotel to local healthcare company Novamed.
The Kingston property has been acquired by Novamed Inc. through a

Jamaica News

11-y-o boy dead after being found in a fridge in Harbour View

The police are now processing a crime scene after an 11-year-old boy died after being found in a refrigerator in the ‘Coast to Coast’ area of Harbour View in the Corporate Area on Friday evening.
R

Jamaica News

$10-m Scratchaz winner still in disbelief

A Kingston man is basking in his winnings after purchasing a Supa Rich Supreme Scratchaz ticket at the Acropolis Gaming Lounge in Barbican, St Andrew, and copping $10 million.
Identified by Supreme

Sport

Shaw leads Jamaica to victory against Mexico in World Cup qualifier

Jamaica secured a positive start in their bid to qualify for back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cups by beating host country Mexico 1-0 in their opening Group A fixture of the Concacaf Women’s Championsh

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols