11-y-o boy dead after being found in a fridge in Harbour View | Loop Jamaica

The police are now processing a crime scene after an 11-year-old boy died after being found in a refrigerator in the ‘Coast to Coast’ area of Harbour View in the Corporate Area on Friday evening.

Residents of the area said the boy’s siblings were reportedly playing a game, during which they seemingly locked the 11-year-old in the fridge, and he is believed to have suffocated inside.

The deceased has been identified as Dante Johnson.

The police have confirmed the incident, indicating that the child was found inside the fridge, and was later pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

So far, there has been no comment from the police on the actual likely circumstances which resulted in the child’s death.