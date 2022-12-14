11-y-o girl gone missing in St Andrew; last seen wearing Brazil jersey Loop Jamaica

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Blessanya Francis, otherwise called ‘Bless’, of Callaloo Mews in St Andrew, who has been missing since Tuesday, December 13.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 157 centimetres (five feet two inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that Blessanya was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing was a yellow Brazil jersey shirt, and she was carrying a knapsack.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Blessanya Francis is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police Station at 876- 933-4280, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.