11-year-boy drowns in Rio Cobre Loop Jamaica

The body of an 11-year-old boy was retrieved from a section of the Rio Cobre in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Wednesday.

The boy is suspected to have drowned in the river the previous day.

The deceased is O’Brien Gooden, otherwise called ‘Dantay’, of Shenton district in Bog Walk.

Reports are that about 4:20pm on Tuesday, O’Brien was among a group of children swimming in the river when he got into difficulties and reportedly drowned.

The police were alerted. A search was carried out, but it was not until about 10:45am a say later that his body was retrieved from the river.

The Bog Walk police are probing the incident.