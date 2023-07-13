11-year-old girl suspected of poisoning two men in T&T Loop Jamaica

Police in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating a report in which two men are believed to have been poisoned.

The suspect is believed to be an 11-year-old girl.

The police were told that two men, one aged 54 years and the other 44, were at a home in Couva, when they were both given cups of tea by the child.

Shortly after, the two men began feeling unwell and displayed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, and subsequently collapsed.

The paramedics were notified and the two men were taken to the Couva District Health Facility.

The two men were later taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for further medical treatment.

Up to 9am on Thursday, they were both reportedly listed in serious but stable conditions.

