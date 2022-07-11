110 new COVID cases recorded amid one death, 16.4% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 110 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in January were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,158.

A 59-year-old woman from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally. The separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 81 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,749. The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,092.

Notably, the island recorded a 16.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 60 are males and 50 are females, with ages ranging from three months to 88 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (28), St Catherine (27), St James (12), Westmoreland (seven), St Elizabeth (seven), St Ann (seven), Clarendon (five), Manchester (five), St Thomas (four), Portland (three), St Mary (three), Hanover (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 14 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and one critically ill patient among 1,283 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 98 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.