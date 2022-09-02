113 new COVID cases recorded amid 24.3% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,254.

There were 108 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,719.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 149,911.

Notably, the island recorded a 24.3 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 59 are females and 54 are males, with ages ranging from 66 days to 93 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (34), St Catherine (22), Clarendon (14), St Thomas (13), Manchester (seven), St Ann (six), St James (six), St Mary (five), Westmoreland (four), Hanover (one), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are 32 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and five critically patients among 1,097 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 130 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.