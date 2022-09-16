114 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20.5% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 114 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Thursday day afternoon.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in October 2021 was also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,289.

A 55-year-old man from St Catherine is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials, while the death of another patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 51 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,953.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,130.

Notably, the island recorded a 20.5 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 65 are females and 49 are males, with ages ranging from two months to 96 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (27), St Ann (25), St Catherine (15), St James (15), Clarendon (seven), Westmoreland (seven), Trelawny (seven), St Thomas (five), Hanover (four), and Manchester (two).

There are 34 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 872 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 114 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

