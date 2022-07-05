11,500 Trelawny residents benefiting from $275 million water project | Loop Jamaica

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda, was recently in Trelawny on one of his ‘Water Thursdays’ stops, during which a pipeline that serves 11,500 people was commissioned by the National Water Commission (NWC).

The NWC completed the Baron Hill to Samuel Prospect Pipeline Replacement Project, which was undertaken at a cost of approximately $275 million.

The installation, which comprised phase one of the Dornoch and Greater Dornoch Water Supply Scheme development, was commissioned into service.

“This represents one of many for the NWC. The process of water catchment, storage, processing, distribution to pipe, that is what we have to work on. We have to work on all the stages to ensure that we increase reliable, consistent access to portable water for all of the people of Jamaica. Now we have a far way to go,” said Samuda.

“There is no doubt that we had an under investment in our water network over the last 60 years. This is a step, a step in one of many to come. We have a number of these, which we will be commissioning over the next couple weeks. I dubbed it ‘Water Thursdays’, but generally we will try to stick to the Thursdays as we move right across the length and breadth of the country and the number,” added the minister.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Trelawny Northern, Tova Hamilton, expressed joy for the fulfilment of the project, which she noted was promised the constituents while she was on the campaign leading up to the 2020 General Elections.

“I cannot underscore how happy I am today. Residents of, for example, Samuel Prospect, have been waiting for this for longer than I can count. It is one of those issues I identified on my campaign trail, and a commitment was made to the residents, and I am happy that today we made a commitment and we were able to fulfil that commitment,” said Hamilton.

Tova Hamilton (file photo)

The areas that are now benefiting from the project include Rio Bueno, Braco, Calabar, Brampton, Samuel Prospect, Vale Royal, Hatfield, Farm Town, Arcadia, Grove, Red Valley, Bethel Town and Middlemost.

Water is pumped from the plant through a high-pressure pipeline to the Baron Hill storage tank and thereafter, is distributed to the adjoining areas.